Palermo, Today. Vincenzo Vetro, a 40-year-old husband and loving father, works at the municipal fish market every night. But Giovanni, his 10-year-old boy, starts bitterly to discover that the word Family can easily nestle the Evil. Day by day, he gradually understands what is going on around him and in what his father is really involved in. Their relationship will be deeply disputed by a secret that Giovanni realizes his father is hiding .