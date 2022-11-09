Il bravo - Mercadante

Not Available

A murderer against his will: Having killed his wife in a fit of jealousy Il Bravo now has to do penance – as an assassin. Saverio Mercadante’s adventure opera was a great success at its premiere in 1839 and apparently made a lasting impression on the young Giuseppe Verdi. Already famed for rescuing works from oblivion, the Wexford Festival now brings Il bravo back into the limelight. Il Bravo, the assassin, prowls the streets of Venice at night. A long time ago, he killed his wife in a crime passionnel, whereupon the Council of Ten, the most important executive body of the Republic of Venice, made him their secret assassin. And just to make sure Il Bravo does their bidding, they hold his father hostage. Everything changes when the banished patrician Pisani makes advances on the fair Violetta, whom Il Bravo has been charged with protecting. And who is the mysterious courtesan Teodora?