Il cacciatore di vampiri

Siu-ho, former actor vampire hunter, is found to be a star in decline, separated from his wife and alienated from his son. In despair and with just a dollar to his account, Siu-ho decides to end it by going into the 2442 room of a residential complex that is said to be haunted. Before reaching his goal, Siu-ho is interrupted by others "occupiers" of the building, including a Taoist master exorcist, a housewife traumatized by a tragic past and seemingly good an elderly woman who has an empty coffin conspicuously hanging from the center of his apartment. Siu-ho will soon find that the people and the situation around him are far from normal. Although we do not believe, Siu-ho will soon be pushed into the battle of his life when a group of vicious vampires begin to rise again from the dead.