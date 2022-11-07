Il Carniere

Not Available

In late summer 1991, three Italians reach a hunting reserve in Croatia with a station wagon. They go to deer, but, unaware of what's in store for months, they do not decipher the enigmatic signs that surround them. One of the three is suddendly wounded in the knee by a bullet of unknown provenance, and they end up in a hotel targeted by snipers night and day. (also known as "The Game Bag") is a 1997 Italian war drama film directed by Maurizio Zaccaro. For his performance Leo Gullotta won the David di Donatello for best supporting actor.