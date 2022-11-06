Il caso Pisciotta

Not Available

The magistrate, Scauri, inquires into the mysterious poisoning death of Gaspare Pisciotta, the imprisoned assassin of Salvatore Giuliano. He very soon finds himself struggling against a conspiracy of silence, which Scauri must therefore overcome in order to indict two powerful mafia bosses. His only hope comes for a brief moment from the testimony of the young prosecutor Lojacono. But The Organization is the most strong: the young prosecutor withdraws his deposition and the magistrate disappears in mysterious circumstances.