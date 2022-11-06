Not Available

Il caso Pisciotta

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The magistrate, Scauri, inquires into the mysterious poisoning death of Gaspare Pisciotta, the imprisoned assassin of Salvatore Giuliano. He very soon finds himself struggling against a conspiracy of silence, which Scauri must therefore overcome in order to indict two powerful mafia bosses. His only hope comes for a brief moment from the testimony of the young prosecutor Lojacono. But The Organization is the most strong: the young prosecutor withdraws his deposition and the magistrate disappears in mysterious circumstances.

Cast

Tony MusanteFrancesco Scauri
Carla GravinaGemma
Salvo RandoneDon Ferdinando Cusimano
Saro UrzìDon Vincenzo Coluzzi
Arturo DominiciMichele Scauri
Barbara PilavinRosalia Scauri

View Full Cast >

Images