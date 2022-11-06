Il conquistatore di Atlantide

Not Available

Curious noises in the Arabian desert signal an attack by bizarre phantom-like raiders of gold who are in search of their Queen. A relocated Hercules (KIRK MORRIS of The Witch's Curse) arrives on the scene and sets off to find a kidnapped Nomad princess. He follows her abductors past the Mountain of the Dead, through the City of the Phantoms, to a mysterious castle which turn out to be Atlantis. As if all this wasn't strange enough, Hercules will encounter gold-painted, blue body stocking-wearing, reanimated dead guys; female guards (who are killed if they taste the love of a man); a dying evil queen and her Ming the Merciless wanna-be sorcerer-scientist; and a torturous climax.