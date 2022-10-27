Not Available

Il delitto di Via Monte Parioli

    In the city of Rome, Mirko Reggiani is not only a university student who can't happily graduate from the university but also an amateur and only one detective of MARLOV & CO. One day he meets a beautiful fair lady in a department store and falls immediately in love with her, but his best female friend hinders him. Soon, in a rather strange way, Mirko meets the lady, who is actually an unhappy housewife named Vera Grimaldi, again. Unfortunately it is not a happy reunion; both Mirko and Vera are deeply and almost independently trapped in a twisted web of vicious crime...

    Cast

    		Luca LionelloMirko Reggiani
    		Katarina Vasilissa

