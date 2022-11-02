Il Divo Encore

Not Available

Since IL DIVO released their debut album in 2004, they have gone on to become one of the biggest acts in the world, selling 5 million albums across the globe and reaching Number 1 in 13 countries. Encore features a specially shot performance set in the beautiful Teatro Romano de Mérida in Spain. Featuring Si Tú Me Amas, Isabel, O Holy Night, Heroe and All By Myself (Solo Otra Vez) from 'Ancora' this stunning performance shows IL DIVO at their breathtaking best. In a 60 minute documentary, exclusive to this DVD, Carlos, David, Sebastien and Urs reveal for the very first time their feelings on their transformation into global superstars, recording 'Ancora', their plans for the future and their forthcoming debut world tour!