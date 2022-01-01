Not Available

Il Divo: Live in Japan

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Live in Japan, is the live second album in the musical career of the quartet of crossover classical group Il Divo, after An Evening with Il Divo: Live in Barcelona, published in 2009. The release shows the concert in Tokyo on 11 March 2014, in the Theatre Nippon Budokan. The CD/DVD ‘Live in Japan' went on sale on November 12, 2014 in Japan and on December 1 in the rest of the world. The artist Lea Salonga, invited by Il Divo to participate in some of the songs, collaborates with the group in some duets.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images