Il Lombardia

When the heavy scent of autumn starts filling the air, the falling leaves and inevitable showers announce one of the toughest cycling classics. With its winding roads and steep slopes of 14% maximum, the Giro di Lombardia also known as the 'classic of the falling leaves' is pro cycling season's grand finale. The century-old race in the Italian hills surrounding Lake Como has been won by Italian cycling heroes Coppi, Bartali and Moser. And also legends like Merckx, Hinault and Kelly made it to the podium. The 1962 edition is by far the toughest in the history of the race and was won by Dutchman Jo de Roo. Still every year Dutch pro cyclists participate to be a part of this great cycling tradition and in the end to gain victory. Just with one simple camera Dutch director Johannes Sigmond and producer Robert Jan van Noort visited the race from 2006 to 2010. They filmed and talked to Dutch participants in an effort to capture the soul of this legendary Italian bike race.