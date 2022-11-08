Il magnate

Not Available

The engineer Furio Cicerone came up from nothing and entered the circle of the great industrialists; he is married to Clara, but has a series of adventures with other women. Gianni is part of the powerful from birth and is used to having everything he wants and wants Clara. But Clara does not want him. Then there is an opportunity: Furio wins an important foreign contract, but needs to have immediately 500 million while the bank can not give it to him before five days. Gianni will lend him money, without interest for five days but for every day of blackberry Furio will have to give him Clara. Furio and Clara accept the contract.