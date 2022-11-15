Not Available

Italian independent filmaker Chiara Caterina and Venice based sound artist Nicola Di Croce spent together a long time photographing, filming, writing and recording in a deep exploration of Basilicata region, Southern Italy, “in search of its pieces of bitterness and wonder”. Il mondo di sotto is the result of this audiovisual inquiry that crosses landscapes, territories and elements from the high mountains of Pollino to the underground world of mines in the Val d’Agri area, 100 mt below the surface of the earth. They walked in the rain and sunshine, meeting people, experiencing desolate places and flourishing plateaus, water and ground, finding a sense of landscape animated by the magical, but aiming at exploring coexistences and divergences between modernity and traditions, past and present, artificial and natural, terrestrial and subterranean.