Since humanity exists nature gives them what they need: Love, warmth and security. In the modern world of technological progress nature is often misunderstood. A few still feel very dedicated to the love of nature, also Anna (Shivabel) the main character of our story. She meets one day a member of the „Il Mondo Perduto“ cult, which is lead by the seven forces of nature. This encounter enriches her life ; but the situation escalated as they are in search of a victim for the implementation of their plan…