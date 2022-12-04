Il pennarello

Not Available

Fabrizio is unable to explain his impotence (which occurs only with his girlfriend). One evening he stares in the mirror and, after some hesitation, shaves, sacrificing a thick and characteristic beard goatee, typical of those years. Here begins, with a simple gesture that we could define as 'unconventional', the transformation of Fabrizio. Immediately a vital impulse emerges in Fabrizio that leads him to 'want more' from a life enclosed in watertight compartments and protocol rules. The viewer is an accomplice and faithful travel companion in his process of metamorphosis, who is not asked for a judgment or an opinion, but a simple understanding and vision of history, as it is, without prejudice.