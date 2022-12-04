Not Available

Il pennarello

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Fabrizio is unable to explain his impotence (which occurs only with his girlfriend). One evening he stares in the mirror and, after some hesitation, shaves, sacrificing a thick and characteristic beard goatee, typical of those years. Here begins, with a simple gesture that we could define as 'unconventional', the transformation of Fabrizio. Immediately a vital impulse emerges in Fabrizio that leads him to 'want more' from a life enclosed in watertight compartments and protocol rules. The viewer is an accomplice and faithful travel companion in his process of metamorphosis, who is not asked for a judgment or an opinion, but a simple understanding and vision of history, as it is, without prejudice.

    Cast

