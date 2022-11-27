Il polentone a Pont Canavese

Not Available

During the carnival in Pont Canavese a polenta is prepared in the square and the whole town finds itself rejoicing around the stage and the big pot. The brentatori fill the saucepan with water, the cooks begin the preparation. The passing of the band on a cart cheers the villagers. The steaming polenta is ready: it is overturned on a table and a pennant is planted in the middle: “Ricordo dei Rivarolesi ai Pontesi 1909”. The crowd eagerly awaits the distribution of the rations and begins the binge.