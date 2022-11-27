Il prato nascosto

Not Available

The Riva family, Piedmontese cowboy of an ancient tradition farmer, lives isolated in the high mountains above the village of Ribordone, in the depending on their typical cheese production activity. In August 27 the family participate to the celebration of the 400th anniversary of the apparition of the Madonna di Prascondù, an event that brings the family back to contact with the outside world to meet friends and relatives. Director, living isolated with his family, he takes pictures with a camera and a microphone moments of family life for three weeks.