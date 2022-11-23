Il profumo del tempo delle favole

Not Available

Italian writer Giorgio Pressburger is wracked with self-doubt as he seeks out signs of his own religious faith in this documentary; in so doing he lays his life experience bare, topples all his certainties, gives the lie to hypocrisy and penetrates the most hidden corners of the human mind. He examines childhood fears, adulthood and its lies, and the enlightenment that comes with grace. With the help of fellow travelers like Dostoyevsky and Kafka, Pressburger boldly takes on the problems of evil and suffering as found in very different cultures. His is a priceless example of bearing witness and an in-depth look at the workings of the soul.