Not Available

Badoaro's libretto, based on Books 13-23 of Homer's The Odyssey, narrates the vicissitudes of Ulysses after his arrival in Ithaca, following on from twenty years of journeying and attempting to make his return following the Trojan War. Aided by the goddess Minerva, he succeeds in being reunited with his son Telemachus, taking revenge on a group of deceitful suitors and being recognized by his faithful and patient wife Penelope.