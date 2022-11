Not Available

The history of Europeans in North America, from the arrival of Columbus in 1492 to the business success of German immigrants such as Heinz, Strauss or Friedrich Trumpf, Donald Trump’s grandfather. During the 19th century, thirty million people —Germans, Irish, Scots, Russians, Hungarians, Italians and many others— left the old continent, fleeing poverty, racism or political repression, hoping to make a fortune and realize the American dream.