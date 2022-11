Not Available

It's moving day and the Italian cultural agitator Franco Bifo Berardi waits for the moving men to arrive. He begins to tell a story: a nineteen year journey into memories connected to the house which winds its way through rooms, objects, and hidden angles. The memory of that place which now has to disappear is evoked from room to room. The furniture piles up in the courtyard, and the house shows its bareness as the story flows on to its epilogue.