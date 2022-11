Not Available

Urca (Renato Pozzetto), a young man living in the mountains of Lombardy, takes off with his hang glider to go to finally see the sea. During the voyage flying over Milan, but just as he was admiring the city from an attack of coughing and is forced to crash-land in the San Siro stadium. He discovers the city that his elderly mother had recommended to avoid at all costs, falling in love also noting its strengths and its shortcomings.