Il y a un train toutes les heures

In one of the early attempts at a feature-length film in Belgium, director Andre Cavens has come up with a slow-paced, mediocre melodrama that revolves around a conflict between a woman's needs and her responsibilities. The young wife is unhappy with the way her marriage is going (or not going) and she decides that she needs a break to come to grips with the situation. While she is taking a leave of absence from home and hearth she meets a companionable young man who by his very nature provides her with everything she misses in her husband and marriage. But is that any reason to either start an affair or seek a divorce?