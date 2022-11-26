Not Available

Ilaaka - has a small little world of its own. A world of dreams and desires love and longings, hatred and hardships. This is Raja who stands at the cross roads of truth and traditions.. In this small world we have Suraj and Neha, the two crusaders against the might of evil. And we have the evil incarnated too! Nagar as vicious as a viper and as blood thirsty as a wolf. Here we have good old Masterji who is ready to sacrifice himself for his tiny world. And we have cunning Swami also, who is ready to destroy everything. Ilaaka has love and laughter, blood and tears. It is as delicate as a petal and as hard as steel. Ilaaka, a painting which has all the seven colours of rainbow.