İlahi məxluq

The film is about a family of shepherds who keep animals in the Caucasus mountains. The sudden arrival of autumn, the snowfall in the mountains, the closure of the migration route put the shepherd in a difficult situation. Realizing that he would not be able to move back all his animals, he leaves his 14-year-old son behind. The teenager has to protect himself and his animals from both the snowstorm and the wolves that attack the village. The baby lamb given to him by his uncle and a picture magazine given by a young artist girl traveling to the mountains provide the only moral support to the lonely child.