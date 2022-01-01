Not Available

Twenty years have passed since the death of Ilaria Alpi, RAI journalist and his cameraman Miran Hrovatin, killed in an ambush in Mogadishu on March 20, 1994. Since then, many mysteries, many false leads, have concealed the truth on the murder, on perpetrators, the motive of the blood. "Ilaria Alpi: L'ultimo viaggio" try turning some new light on the investigation that Ilaria was doing in Somalia on the international arms trade, now that new documents have been de-kept secret, and acquired new evidence. What she found Ilaria Alpi during her last trip? What she was prevented from telling us with that last ambush in Mogadishu?