Ilavarasan

Mirasu (Senthilnathan) killed his elder brother Selvanayagam (Nizhalgal Ravi) and Selvanayagam's wife (C. R. Saraswathi), he tried to kill his mistress Lakshmi (Kavitha) for the inheritance. The innoncent Lakshmi was then sent in jail for Selvanayagam's murder and gave birth in jail, with the help of a police officer, she escaped from jail with her son Vijay. Many years later, Mirasu spreads terror among the villagers and rapes the village girls, his son follows his path. Poongodu (Sukanya) and her family try to flee the village but Mirasu's henchmen intervene and Vijay (Sarath Kumar) saves them. Vijay, who comes from another village, introduces himself as an orphan. Poongodu falls in love with Vijay and he gets married with her. Finally, Vijay clashes with Mirasu. What transpires later forms the crux of the story.