Not Available

Iliana is a psychological thriller with elements of noir and black humor, the actions of which are rapidly unfolding within 24 hours. The plot of the film is tailored as an intricate puzzle with a lot of unexpected twists that will deceive even the most sophisticated viewer. Unpredictable plot moves will keep you in suspense and ignorance until the very last frame. Iliana - this is passion and self-interest, love and hate, revenge and betrayal in one bottle - all that can happen between a man and a woman.