Ильинский рубеж

A film about the feat of Podolsk cadets in October 1941 near Moscow. The cadets of the Podolsk artillery and infantry schools are ordered to take up defense on the Ilyinsky line and hold back together with regular units of the 43rd Army of the fascist invaders until reinforcements come up. Yesterday’s boys, dying, help restrain the Germans many times exceeding the strengths and for twelve days they become an obstacle to the enemy’s path to Moscow ... The picture is not only about the war, the picture is about love, real friendship and how the boys become real men. About three and a half thousand cadets of two Podolsk schools and their commanders were sent to the last frontier in front of Moscow ... Most of them stayed at the frontier forever.