"I'll Be Seeing HER" is an approach to images of women in Korean cinema with a new genre, ‘Fanta Docu’, which shows beautiful and adventurous Korean actresses in the 1950s. The director, Kim Soyoung stated that “studying and teaching Korean cinema history, I felt sorry that most documentaries on Korean cinema had been made from the male perspective,” which led her to make a documentary on Korean cinema through women’s eyes. Kim So young directed ‘Women's History Trilogy’ (Koryu: Southern Women, South Korea, I'll Be Seeing Her: Women in Korean Cinema, New Woman: Her First Song) which was screened at many international film festivals including Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival.