Man works as a clerk in a shipping company. His life is truly non-eventful and dull, until he meets the beautiful but highly arrogant Karen. By day, Karen is a two-bit host of a home shopping network. When the sun is down, she frequents clubs and discos to fill her time and search for company. Man's affection towards Karen is obvious, but she thinks of him as nothing more than a friend, someone whom she can always rely on though not someone she will care for in return...