I'll Met by Moonlight

This is a modern adaptation of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by William Shakespeare. The plot remains that of Shakespeare, though somewhat amputated: Demetrius and Lysander both want Hermia. She loves Lysander, but her father prefers Demetrius. Helena, meanwhile, adores Demetrius. The young lovers escape to the forest, where Oberon and Titania (King and Queen of the Fairies) are quarreling. Oberon's mischief-maker, Puck, runs loose with a flower which causes people to fall in love with the first thing they see upon waking; wacky hijinks ensue.