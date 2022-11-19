I\'ll Raffle off My Heart

Not Available

Vou Rifar Meu Coração is a documentary about the performers and the followers of Brazilian romantic music – also known as brega (kitsch), often called "cheesy" by critics and the wealthy elite. Frequently associated with bad taste and poor quality, the style is admired by the lower working class, or unemployed population, originally from rural origins, banished to the cities in search of work and a better life. Using the music as a catalyst, this documentary shows the sentiments, love, suffering and sexuality of the fans and their idols, creating a scenario that reveals their practices and desires.