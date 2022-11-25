I'll Take Milk

Not Available

Rita informs Leon that, as a lark, he stole a valuable necklace at a dinner party the night before and she will return it, but Leon remembers nothing about it. Just then, as Leon is taking the necklace out of his pocket, Mrs. Errol arrives with Barbara, her cousin and Barbara's fiancee. Mrs. Errol decides to give the necklace to Barbara as a wedding present. Leon tells Rita he will retrieve the necklace and return it to her that night. That Leon ends up getting chased by a guard dog and accused by Dorothy of philandering and Rita is a crook is a foregone conclusion.