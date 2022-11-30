Ille - Drag Queer

Not Available

The city of Lyon hosted, in July 2017, for the first time in its history, a queer festival, dedicated to Drag Queen: “Interior Queer”. The opportunity to meet these artists who are often caricatured in France. The film invites us to share the time of a weekend behind the scenes, from transformation to performance, from artistic and political reflection to public perception. The intimate portrait of two of the most famous Parisian Drag Queen artists (Enza Fragola and Calypso Overkill) completed by the testimony of a nascent character from the Lyon scene (Le Placenta) describe with humor and philosophy both the question of gender, of society and above all artistic performance.