Illegal Activity is an action-packed drama set in a rough housing estate in London, yet nothing on the block is quite how it seems. We follow Winston a street level dealer and his crew for one day, witnessing the devastating effect their trade has on the block. Society is crumbling, families unravel and desperation causes internal conflict. The need to satisfy this addiction spirals out of control. Police are closing in and are determined to infiltrate the hierarchy in an attempt to put a stop to this Illegal Activity.