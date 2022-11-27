Illegal Business

Not Available

After stretching the limits of his employment with a notorious crime boss by dealing drugs on the side, Tony (Jose Rosete) runs into real trouble when he gets too close to a crooked cop. Suddenly, he finds himself at odds with his employer, his partner, his drug supplier and the law in a climactic finale that will seal his fate. Victor Sarigosa co-stars in this Spanish-language drama written and directed by brothers Ed and Jose Quiroz.