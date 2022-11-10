Not Available

1780 in the Austro-Hungarian monarchy the organization called Illuminati started to rise, which is not a good thing for the monarchy. Sándor Buda's brother was part of the organization and got killed by The Baron. Sándor wanted to revenge his brother but his swordsman ship was not good enough to defeat him, but he managed to cut out one of his eyes. Sándor must hide from The Baron's men and he joins the Scaramouche troupe where he met Lilla who know a legendary swordman, D'Artagnan who can teach Sándor, so he could have a chance to defeat The Baron.