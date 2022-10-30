Not Available

Sotiris is a financial editor at a local newspaper, living a mundane life, until he locks eyes with the gorgeous Olga at a Russian expat Christmas party. Unable to get her out his head, he starts looking for the girl of his dreams, only to find himself immersed in a dark and dangerous world, where the difference between illusion and reality will soon be made abundantly clear.With Zenia Kaplan as the proverbial femme fatale, Savvas Karydas explores the twin concepts of escape/dream and dead-end/deceit. From this unique perspective, Illusion could easily be perceived as a film noir. At the same time, it’s a film about contemporary credit crunch societies and their effect on relationships and attitudes, imposing a new moral order where love and friendship are tested, redefined and demystified.