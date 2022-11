Not Available

Patricia Paradise, a successful Las Vegas singer, is married to a Vegas Casino Mogul. Having made sacrifices for her career and her husbands business Patricia has postponed her greatest desire to build a family. When her husband dies, she discovers their business is bankrupt and she is left with neither wealth nor family. Devastated by grief and disappointment, she leaves town in the middle of the night and begins a journey of self discovery that changes her life forever.