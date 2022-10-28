Illusionary Paradise

Not Available

Ja-yeong(42) gets a message from her husband that he is going to immigrate. Being afraid of not seeing her son again, she escapes from the mental hospital. Cho-hee(17) cannot resist the hospital director's sexual assault. When she sees a positive result in the pregnancy test, she feels happy rather than afraid about having a family. She escapes from the mental hospital to protect her baby. The two women who succeeded in escaping travel together. Meanwhile, the hospital director hires Hyeon-su, a private detective, to chase them. Ja-yeong and Cho-hee come across various people. When they understand each other, their illusions are broken.