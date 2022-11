Not Available

Johnny is an illusionist who tours the various local theaters with his magic box act. The act involves his wife, Ramona, who steps into a large box which is then pierced with swords and knives. A crank is turned and sausages emerge from the other side which are then offered to the audience. One night when he opens the box the audience reaction is unusually ecstatic. Johnny looks inside and discovers to his horror that his wife is no longer there. She has simply vanished.