Illusions S.A.

Mr. Balboa had a heartless grandson who, at the time, was kicked out of the house (a fact concealed from his wife). Since then he had forwarded himself letters sent in theory by his grandson in order to please his wife. The real grandson decides to go home (looking for money) but the boat where he was traveling sinks. Balboa hires an impersonator and master of beneficial illusions (Mauritius) and together with a cute girl (Isabel), they pretend to be the missing grandson and his "happy wife" to the grandmother, who is very pleased with the guest. But then comes the surprise...the real grandson is alive and he is on his way to return home.