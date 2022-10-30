Not Available

Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, The X-Men – characters recognized all over the world, and have gained even wider popularity through television and film. What may not be known is that, since the 1970’s, Filipinos have had a significant contribution in these and other characters’ mythologies. In terms of comic book history, these creators are often left unaccredited or, at worse, neglected entirely for their accomplishments. “Illustrated By”: Filipino Invasion of U.S. Comics is a full-length documentary film tracing the phenomenon of Filipino comic artists breaking into the U.S. mainstream. The movie aims to pay tribute to many of these ignored, unacknowledged talents, and showcase their gorgeous artwork.