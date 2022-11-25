Illustre et Inconnu. Comment Jacques Jaujard a Sauvé le Louvre

Not Available

At the dawn of World War II, the French resistance organized an incredible exfiltration of masterpieces from the Louvre Museum to save them from the hands of the Nazis. Operation Jacques Jaujard, the museum's director, who had previously participated in the evacuation of the Prado Museum during the Civil War, directs the operation. Jaujard had an extraordinary personality and was madly in love with art. Although he was a faithful servant of the State, he used his knowledge of the system and his audacity to serve a noble cause: to save the artistic heritage of Humanity.