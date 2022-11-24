Not Available

Compared to analogue b/w-photography and my experimental work in the colorlab, I tried to find out, what digital photography and computer processing is able to do, what the other techniques can't. We asked ourselves how does abstract film begin, what's its progress, how does it create suspense and how does it end? My model was the division of acts in greek tragedy. The length, the division of the different parts and the different cuts. The first abstract film made from pictures of plants was a purely abstract exercise, without any symbolic meaning nor background. The name stems from a misspelling of my Turkish flowersalesman, which I copied by accident. It is an abstraction of an Ilex twig. Another difference to all the other “flower pieces“ is that the film was made with a graphic-programme, that means each picture was constructed seperately, 25 pictures per second. That makes 4500 pictures which I worked on. Technically it is an animation film.