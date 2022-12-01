Ilse und ihre drei Freier

Not Available

Comedy in which Elza's father wants her to choose high society over her friendship with a painter. Elza Grunner is a model for the painter Bernhard. Her father, however, demands that Elza choose between the Count of Trutwitz and an American. Two befriended actors want to help her, and pretend to be the Count of Trutwitz and the American respectively and visit Mr. Grunner. Of course they make sure hese visits are a fiasco. When the American wants to kidnap Elza, Bernhard comes to the rescue. Mr. Grunner eventually approves of Bernhard.