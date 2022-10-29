Not Available

Like the Kabakovs' evocative art, 'Ilya and Emilia KABAKOV: ENTER HERE' has the sweep of a Russian novel and the immediacy of a family drama. It probes art's ability to transcend oppression and exile. With extraordinary access, the film follows the Soviet-born international art luminaries, now U.S. citizens, to Putin's Moscow, as they come face to face with their catastrophic past in the dizzying present. For the first time, Ilya Kabakov has returned to the hometown where his art was once forbidden, to install seven magical walk-in installations with his wife and partner-in-art, Emilia. The action ranges from the high plains of Texas to a blighted neighborhood in the Ukraine and climaxes as a sea of flashbulbs illuminate the artists at an opening pronounced 'historic'.