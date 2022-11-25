Not Available

The audience in the upper crust concert venue KKL at the Lucerne Festival must have felt bemused: after singing classical Mozart arias, blonde soprano Barbara Hannigan returns to the stage in a dominatrix costume, black wig and PVC boots and proceeds to sing and conduct György Ligeti’s "Mysteries of the Macabre". The audience celebrates Barbara Hannigan’s disturbing performance with standing ovations. Critics are struggling to describe her captivating impact. Barbara Seiler‘s film "I’m a creative animal" follows her backstage in an attempt to reveal the secret behind this wild, fearless and remarkably versatile woman.