An ironic flip/flop between voyeur/exhibitionist tendencies, where the subject is the object-they are one and the same person exploring the necessarily cooperative choreography implicit in such a relationship. The tape title, finally, is a misnomer. A tease. It should be called 'I'm an exhibitionist,' however, this is subverted by making the viewer complicit with the 'voyeur' of the title of the tape.