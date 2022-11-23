Im besten Alter

Not Available

Finally, the right time! After the best friends Klaus and Fred have taken the well-deserved early retirement, they want to dedicate themselves to the beautiful things in life with their wives. However, the big plans quickly give way to a little exciting everyday routine, until Klaus and Fred rescue a young woman in distress on a sailing trip on the Wannsee: the highly pregnant Franziska was left by her boyfriend and does not know where to go. Shortly determined, the two offer her to live on her sailboat for the time being. But the men do not tell their women about it.